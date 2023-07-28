Niger Coup: President Bazoum ousted, ruling party HQ set on fire in aftermath

A group of coup supporters in Niger launched a violent attack on the headquarters of the deposed president's party, setting it ablaze and damaging vehicles nearby.

The arsonists had broken away from a larger demonstration backing the coup leaders outside the parliament, where Russian flags were displayed, as reported by the BBC.

International response to the coup

The army has expressed support for the troops responsible for detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, while Russia and other nations, along with the United Nations, have called for his release.

President Bazoum, a vital Western ally in combating Islamist extremists in West Africa, received promises of "unwavering support" from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Niger's fragile political landscape and western interests

Niger's coup raises concerns among the US and France, both of which maintain military bases in the uranium-rich nation.

They have condemned the coup and expressed worries about the country's stability.

With neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso also experiencing coups influenced by Islamist uprisings, Western influence in the region is facing challenges.

Junta's uncertain leadership

The coup leaders have not revealed their leader, leading to uncertainty about who is truly in charge of Niger.

State TV has been broadcasting the coup announcement, interspersed with patriotic music and Quranic verses. While the capital, Niamey, experienced shops reopening and coup supporters taking to the streets, the situation remains fluid.

Accusations against the ousted party and shifts in alliances

The coup supporters blame the ruling party, PNDS Tarraya, for corruption and insufficient efforts to improve security and counter the long-standing jihadist insurgency. Some civil society groups in Niger have been advocating a shift away from France towards Russia, which has prompted reactions from the junta and the West.

Potential ramifications for west African stability

The coup's occurrence underscores the fragility of West African stability and poses challenges for French and Western efforts to restore order in the Sahel region.

The insurgent groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda may exploit the political unrest and instability to further their agendas.

Niger's history of coups

Niger, one of the world's poorest nations and located on the edge of the Sahara desert, has a history of coups since gaining independence from France in 1960. The recent coup is the fourth in the country's history, with numerous other attempted coups.

Calls for resolution and mediation

While the situation in Niger remains tense and divided, Niger's Foreign Minister has urged the population to oppose the coup. He emphasised that dialogue could still be a possible path towards resolution. However, mediation missions are facing obstacles due to border closures and escalating tensions.

The coup in Niger has raised alarm globally, drawing attention to the country's delicate political landscape and its impact on regional stability. The events have sparked international concerns and calls for dialogue and resolution amidst a tense and uncertain situation.