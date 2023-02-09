Zelensky reaches Brussels to pitch for jets, more weapons and EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reached Brussels on Thursday as part of his surprise European tour that kickstarted on Wednesday with a trip to London and then Paris. In Brussels, Zelensky is expected to lobby EU leaders for jets and long-range weapons to shore up Kyiv's defences against the Russian invasion. He is also likely to talk about getting a quick start to EU membership for his country.

Zelensky is also due to address the European Parliament during his visit to the Belgian capital. He will then attend the regular summit of the 27 European Union heads of state and government.

On Wednesday, he met UK leaders in London and then inspected Ukrainian troops training on western war gear. Later, he flew to Paris where he dined with President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It was Zelensky's second overseas trip since the Russian military intervention began last year. He had earlier visited Washington in December.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised him to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets. Macron and Scholz vowed continued support for Ukraine, with Zelensky once again pressing for advanced arms.

"France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today," Zelensky said. "The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes...the quicker this Russian aggression will end."

At a joint news conference, Sunak said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to supplying Ukraine with jets to fight Russia. He showed Zelensky the Challenger tanks London is sending to Ukraine alongside German-built Leopards.



While it seems unlikely that Zelensky will be able to secure immediate supplies, it is an opportunity to present his country's case in person since Russia's invasion nearly one year ago on February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the EU leaders are expected to tell Zelensky about the 67 billion euros ($72 billion) they have spent on military and financial aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine's army is facing a renewed Russian offensive and is stressing upon the need for modern western fighter jets to free its skies from Moscow.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe," Zelensky said in Paris.

"There is very little time," he warned.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE