Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky repeats demand for combat jets during his visit to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United Kingdom on Wednesday (February 8), days ahead of the Russia-Ukraine war completing a year and repeated the demand for fighter jets to repel the latest Russian advances.

This is Zelensky's first visit to London since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started last year on February 24. He hailed Britain as "one of the first" countries to support Ukraine after Russia invaded. Meanwhile, as Sunak joined President Volodymyr Zelensky inspecting crew being trained in southwest England, the UK Prime Minister said that UK Challenger 2 tanks would be deployed in Ukraine next month.

Zelensky said on social media: "The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid. And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership."

Zelensky was welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who received him at the airport. After their meeting, the presidency said in a statement the Ukrainian president has "emphasised the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories".

Zelensky also addressed the British parliament and the UK lawmakers applauded his speech. Zelensky thanked the UK for its support and pledged "freedom will win" while addressing members of the lower and upper houses in parliament's Westminster Hall.

In the historic address to the British parliament, Zelensky repeated his demand for combat aircraft. He said, "I appeal to you and the world... for combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."

He added, "We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose. The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most... important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war."

Allies have provided Ukraine with advanced weaponry systems to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. However, Britain has stopped short of offering Kyiv its Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets. UK said that it would require months if not years of training.

Besides the UK, the United States also rejected any deliveries of F-16 warplanes to Ukraine. Kyiv says it needs the combat jets to help the soldiers fighting on the eastern front.

After Zelensky's plea, the UK said it will explore the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine. Sunak's Downing Street office said Wednesday that it would only be a "long-term" solution.

"The prime minister has tasked the defence secretary with investigating what jets we might be able to give but, to be clear, this is a long-term solution rather than a short-term capability, which is what Ukraine needs most now," Sunak's spokesman said.

Zelensky meets King Charles III

Zelensky also met the British monarch King Charles III and thanked him for his country's support to Ukrainian refugees during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

"I am grateful to His Majesty for the warm welcome and for supporting Ukrainian citizens who have taken refuge from the war in the United Kingdom," Zelensky said on Telegram.

With inputs from agencies

