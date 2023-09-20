New Zealand rattled by strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the South Island of New Zealand around 0914 local time (2114GMT) on Wednesday (September 20), according to news agency AFP.

The epicentre of the quake has been reported to be 11 kilometres below the Earth's surface, 124 kilometres west of Christchurch. Preliminary reports suggest there is no tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

According to the Geonet website, around 15,000 people reported to have felt the earthquake.

"Felt that one in Dunedin," said one user on X (formerly known as Twitter), while another added: "That was way too close for comfort! Peel Forest pretty close to epicentre- whole house shook, cupboard doors swung open, flashbacks to the ChCh quakes."

"There's no damage here, but I thought it was thunder for a start. The house lifted up for a bit," Sarah Hussey, a farmer close to the epicentre described the earthquake, saying it was the strongest she remembered.

According to local media reports, it was the first decent earthquake to shake Canterbury, a region devastated by the 2010-11 earthquake - in a long time

On February 22, 2011, a powerful 6.3-magnitude quake shook the region, killing 185 people and causing widespread damage to Christchurch and other suburbs.

New Zealand remains earthquake-prone

New Zealand always remains prone to earthquakes as it shares its boundary with two major tectonic plates of the world - the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate.

The country is also located on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity which is known as the Ring of Fire. Thousands of earthquakes rock New Zealand every year.

