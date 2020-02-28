New Zealand PM Ardern, Australia PM Scott Morrison in deportation row

A new immigration war has begun between New Zealand and Australia. The two countries are said to have the closest bilateral relations but their relations may be turning bitter.

The prime minister of New Zealand slammed the Australian prime minister at a press conference on his home turf at Sydney. The flashpoint being the deportation of New Zealanders convicted for small crimes.

During the press conference, Jacinda Ardern said: "I have been absolutely clear, this is corrosive to our relationship and I've shared privately what I've shared publicly today with PM Morrison, we are not arguing that Australia should not have a deportation policy, they should, we do as well. What we are asking for is a reciprocal arrangement."

"New Zealand does not deport those that we consider for all intents and purposes to have established themselves as New Zealanders," PM Ardern added.

It is PM Ardern's strongest ever stance on the issue, she has been under pressure back home to address the rights of Kiwis living in Australia.

An uncomfortable Scott Morrison was quick to hit back with an explanation.

"But if you are a non-citizen, our very clear view and our government is well known for our clear views when it comes to issues of immigration and border security. if you have committed a crime, and you're not a citizen of Australia, then you have no right to stay," the Australian prime minister said.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said: "Australia is well within its rights to deport individuals who break your laws. New Zealand does the same but we have a simple request, send back Kiwis, genuine Kiwis. Do not deport your people and your problems."

Deportation has been a simmering tension between the two nations for years but it has heated up considerably in recent times.

For Ardern, it has become an election issue with polls just six months away.

The New Zeland police have repeatedly blamed Australia's policy for the rise in domestic crime in their country.

In fact, the opposition in New Zealand has threatened to send back Australia's criminals if it wins.

PM Morrison, however, was just as determined - time and again he has stood his ground saying Australia's policy is not country-specific and he added that coronavirus was to blame.

"And most importantly at the moment dealing with the coronavirus, sharing our borders and ensuring those borders are well maintained, together with New Zealand," the Australian PM said.

"New Zealand have got ahead of this issue and we are staying ahead of this issue, that means that we'll get through this issue together, Australia and New Zealand, and we'll be able to provide what we believe is the best level of preparedness anywhere in the world," he said adding a level of caution to the heated conversation.

In the last five years, Australia is said to have deported over 2,600 people to New Zealand.

The policy is part of PM Morrison government's larger immigration crackdown that can also strip dual nationals of their Australian citizenship.

Reports say visa holders who are sentenced to at least 12 months' jail time in Australia face mandatory deportation. New Zealanders say this is unfair. They have long been considered near-citizens of Australia.

Roughly 650,000 thousand New Zealand citizens - more than a tenth of the smaller country's population call Australia their home.

Most of them have lived in the country for most of their lives and don't want to leave their families behind for petty crimes.