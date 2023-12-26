New Zealand mayor confirms no 'poo ban' as town tackles severe sewage stench

Residents in Lower Hutt, near Wellington, New Zealand, grapple with an escalating stench emanating from a sewage plant managed by Wellington Water. The issue has prompted concerns, leading to fines and community frustrations.

Recent reports indicated that Mayor Campbell Barry had suggested residents "stop pooing" to alleviate the smell. However, on Tuesday (Dec 26), Mayor Barry clarified that the comment was made in jest, stressing that such advice was not issued.

“We acknowledge the odour levels have been unpleasant, inconvenient, and distressful for the community,” Wellington Water said in a statement.

Odour woes

Wellington Water and plant management contractor Veolia New Zealand faced fines of approximately $13k each for discharging objectionable odours beyond the plant boundaries.

Local councils also incurred fines. The offensive smells prompted action, with works underway to replace the plant's biofilters and deodorising chemical dispersing machines operational in the interim.

Wellington Water assured residents that initial works are progressing and expected to conclude by the end of January. Additionally, a substantial investment of $13 million NZD over the next three years is earmarked for long-term improvements. However, residents have been cautioned to anticipate a worsening stench in the interim.

The pervasive odour has spurred residents to form the group "Stop the Stench," urging local leaders to address the issue promptly. Some members expressed frustration, with one even relocating Christmas celebrations to avoid potential embarrassment. Complaints range from difficulties in concentrating at school to employees refraining from eating lunch due to the unpleasant smell.

Kylie Hood, a member of "Stop the Stench," remains skeptical about promises to permanently resolve the odor problem.

“Sometimes I’ve felt close to vomiting. You can’t escape when it’s in your home. It gets hot, but you can’t open a window,” Kylie Hood, of Stop the Stench, told Stuff.

As Lower Hutt navigates these olfactory challenges, the collective call for swift and lasting resolutions echoes through the community.

