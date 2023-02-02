New Yorkers discover pink-dyed pigeon used in gender-reveal party, rescue group starts treatment

A wildlife group has claimed that a pigeon that was rescued from a park in New York City may have been colored a vibrant pink for a gender reveal party. In Manhattan's Madison Square Park, a young king pigeon with signs of malnutrition was discovered. It was rescued, and the Wild Bird Fund adopted it for treatment.

The nonprofit organisation that deals with animal rescue and education stated that it suspected the pigeon had been intentionally dyed.

Wild Bird Fund wrote in a Twitter threat, "As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well, or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed."

"Luckily a kind person rescued him in Madison Square Park, and he's now safely in care."

The group responded to a user who asked the motivation behind such an act by stating that "gender reveal is a theory growing in popularity."

Pregnant couples organise lavish celebrations to reveal the sex of their unborn child before delivery. This practise originated in the US.

There is frequently a ceremony involved, such as cutting a cake or exploding a balloon whose contents will either be blue or pink to announce the child's sex.

Wild Bird Fund told another Twitter user that they would give the pigeon a couple of baths to wash the dye out of the feathers in the hopes that the bird will shed and develop new feathers that would match his original colour, as reported by the BBC.

The Wild Bird Fund organisation claims that it treats more than 7,500 sick, hurt, orphaned animals each year before releasing them to New York City.