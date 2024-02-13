New York: One killed, five injured in firing incident at subway station; shooter on run

One person was killed and five others were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a New York City subway station at about 4:38 PM (local time or 9:38 AM, GMT). The shooter continues to be at large, authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a station in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Video from television news helicopters reported by the Associated Press showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

Authorities said that a man in his 30s was killed in the firing incident. Besides a Fire Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Associated Press that four of the other injured sustained serious injuries.

NBC News reported that a first responder at the site of the shooting was seen running from the train station while carrying an injured teenage girl.