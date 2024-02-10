US: Teen accused of firing at Brazilian tourist, cop in Times Square arrested

A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square on Thursday (Feb 8) and then firing at a police officer while fleeing, was arrested just outside of New York City on Friday, the news agency Associated Press reported citing the police. The teenager, identified as Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figureoa, was taken into custody at a residential house that police believe may be linked to a family member in Yonkers nearly 24 hours after the shooting.

The incident began in a sporting goods store and spilt out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan. Speaking to reporters, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said it was a miracle that no one was seriously injured.