New US defense secretary assures support to Japan against China over Senkaku islands

USA's new Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his first conversation with Japanese counterpart, renewed USA's commitment to defend Senkakau islands against Chinese expansionism. Japan and China have a dispute over islands in East China Sea that are called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed that Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which stipulates U.S. defence obligations to Japan, covers the Senkaku Islands, said Jiji news agency.

The defence ministers also reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral act that would undermine Japan's right to administer the islands,

Japan has become increasingly concerned about Chinese expansionist manoeuvres in East China Sea including incursions in waters around disputed islands.

The talks marked the first ministerial talks between Tokyo and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday

Retired Army general Austin made history on Friday by becoming America's first Black defence secretary

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Sunday a U.S. Navy strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defence identification zone near the Pratas Islands.

(With Reuters inputs)