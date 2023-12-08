Israeli PM Netanyahu threatens Hezbollah, says 'will turn Beirut into Gaza if...'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if Lebanon's Hezbollah opened a second front in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, then he would bring devastation in southern Lebanon and turn Beirut into today's Gaza.



"If Hezbollah decides to open an all-out war, then with its own hands it will turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, which are not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Yunis," Netanyahu said.



The warning was issued by Netanyahu during his visit to the Israel Defense Force's (IDF) northern command's headquarters.

The northern command oversees units which have exchanged fire with Hezbollah along Israeli border with Lebanon in the weeks since the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

Praising the military reservists, Netanyahu said they have shown "great spirit in their readiness for battle."

Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah was an indication of the widespread destruction unleashed by Israel's military in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the attack by Hamas, which has been recognised as a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.



The focus of Israel has now turned to the south of Gaza as troops reportedly enter Khan Yunis. Cross-border firing has been happening daily between Israel and Hezbollah after the latter expressed solidarity with Hamas.

Israel says not using white phosphorus in southern Lebanon

Responding to the allegations of using white phosphorus in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said it “only used legal weapons and ammunition.”



The Lebanon National News Agency (NNA) alleged that “phosphorus” was shelled by the Israeli artillery on the outskirts of the town of Rmeish.

Watch: Netanyahu says Israel will turn Beirut into Gaza if Hezbollah starts war “The primary smoke-screen shells used by the IDF do not contain white phosphorus. Like many Western militaries, the IDF also possesses smoke-screen shells that include white phosphorous that are legal under international law. These shells are used by the IDF for creating smoke screens and not for targeting or causing fires and are not defined under law as incendiary weapons," read the statement.



“IDF procedures require that such shells are not used in densely populated areas, subject to certain exceptions. This complies and goes beyond the requirements of international law,” it added.