Netanyahu takes cover during election rally after rocket launch from Gaza

After a warning of a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was bundled off the stage during an election rally on Wednesday.

Netanyahu was holding a rally in the southern city of Ashkelon where he was made to stop while addressing Likud supporters and had bodyguards escort him to shelter after a rocket from Gaza flew overhead Ashkelon city.

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019 ×

There were no reports of any casualties and no Palestinian group admitted responsibility.

Netanyahu faces a tough battle ahead of the March general election in Israel - it's third in a year. The Israeli prime minister's image has been dented in recent times by indictment on corruption charges that he denies.

IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi addressing the threats Israel is facing and how the IDF plans to face them. pic.twitter.com/AFtEk1lrFU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019 ×

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12 kilometres from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.

Israel defence forces addressed the threats and also how the IDF plans to face it.

After the attack, Israel defence forces tweeted: "the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. Israel's modern miracle the Iron Dome just intercepted a rocket mid-air after it was fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians."

