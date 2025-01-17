Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that a deal had been reached to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, finalizing a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause 15 months of brutal conflict.

Advertisment

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal for the release of the hostages," his office said in a post on X.

Netanyahu directed Security Cabinet to be convened later today

The Prime Minister also directed that the Security Cabinet be convened later today (Friday). The government will be convened to approve the deal. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the negotiating team and all those who assisted.

Advertisment

Also read | https://www.wionews.com/world/who-are-the-american-hostages-to-be-released-in-israel-hamas-ceasefire-8627525

The Prime Minister's Office Authority for the Hostages and Missing has updated the families of the hostages. The Prime Minister has also directed the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing to coordinate the preparations to receive the hostages upon their return to Israel.

Netanyahu's statement followed earlier reports of snags in negotiations but now paves the way for Israel’s security Cabinet to meet and vote on the agreement.

Advertisment

Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas

Meanwhile, Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as mediators sought to quell fighting ahead of the truce's start on Sunday.

Also read | https://www.wionews.com/world/amid-announcement-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-a-look-at-the-key-events-of-the-war-8626882

While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel's military conducted more attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.

On Thursday, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel, the Israeli military said, causing no casualties. However, Israeli airstrikes throughout the night and early on Thursday killed at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Donald Trump takes credit for breakthrough in Gaza

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump claimed credit for the breakthrough in Gaza.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican claimed credit for the ceasefire deal and said: "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies".

What is a ceasefire deal?

The ceasefire deal was first announced on Wednesday by mediators the US and Qatar.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Additionally, the agreement will allow displaced Palestinians in Gaza to return to the ruins of their homes, while humanitarian aid will be able to enter the war-torn territory.

(With inputs from agencies)