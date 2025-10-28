Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Oct 28) ordered the military to conduct intense strikes on the Gaza Strip. This comes following accusations that Hamas has violated the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. Following this, Hamas said that it was postponing the hostage body handover due to Israeli truce ‘violations’.

“Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” a statement from his office said.

Israel’s military has also accused the Palestinian militant group of faking a search for the remains of a Gaza hostage’s body.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Yesterday (Monday) Hamas operatives were documented removing body remains from a structure that had been prepared in advance and burying them nearby,” the military said in a statement, attaching drone footage which it said showed the act.

Hamas postpones hostage body handover

Minutes after Netanyahu ordered strikes in Gaza, Hamas’ armed wing declared that it was postponing the handover of the hostage’s body, which was scheduled for Tuesday evening, after accusing Israel of ceasefire “violations”.