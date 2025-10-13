/Netanyahu: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in White House’

In a speech to the Israeli Knesset on Monday (October 13), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavished praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him ‘the greatest friend that the Israel has ever had in the White House’. “No American president has ever done more for Israel, and as I said in Washington, it isn’t even close,” Netanyahu said, underscoring the significant impact Trump had on Israel’s diplomatic and security landscape.

Netanyahu specifically highlighted Trump’s contributions, including his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital during his first term, a move that was met with widespread praise in Israel but condemned by much of the international community. He also lauded Trump for brokered the Abraham Accords, agreements that led to the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli leader further commended Trump for supporting Israel’s rights in the occupied West Bank and for recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory captured from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed — a decision that has not been recognised by much of the global community. Netanyahu also spoke about Trump’s role in advancing peace efforts in the region. He expressed optimism about Trump’s Gaza peace proposal, calling it a significant step toward “historic expansion of peace”. Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to achieving peace with the Palestinians and the wider Middle East, emphasising the importance of collaboration to reach lasting solutions.

The prime minister also took a moment to honour the memory of Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives in service to the country. “We owe everything to those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said before shifting focus to Trump’s involvement in recent hostage negotiations.

Trump’s role in ceasefire and hostage exchange

In a heartfelt portion of his address, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his crucial role in securing a ceasefire agreement that facilitated the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. "Trump’s decisive intervention was instrumental in bringing our hostages home,” Netanyahu said, expressing gratitude on behalf of the entire nation. “We know what your important part has been. It will be engraved in our history — and in the history of humankind.”