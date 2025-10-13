/'Gambling with war': EU warns Russian President Putin against airspace violations

The European Union warned Moscow against Airspace Violations after a number of Russian drones and military jets allegedly entered the bloc's airspace frequently in the recent days. The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas on Monday (Oct 13) said that with such breaches Russia was "gambling with war".

"Every time a Russian drone or plane violates our airspace, there is a risk of escalation, unintended or not. Russia is gambling with war," Kallas was quoted as saying by AFP in Kyiv.

She also said that in such a situation the European Union "must translate the economic power of Europe into military deterrence," in order to keep a confrontation like a war at bay.

Keeping this in mind NATO has already boosted its defences along its eastern borders.

Kallas was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks on military and financial support to Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Financial support to Ukraine's energy infrastructure is also being looked into after Russia resumed attacks on power plants ahead of winter.

As a result of the renewed attack by Russia on energy infrastructure, power cuts were enforced in cities across Ukraine, which Kyiv called it as "cynical."

"The enemy wants to affect the spirit and mood of our population," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in a joint press conference with Kallas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliated by targeting Russian oil refineries, vital for funding its war.