/Netanyahu claims in court to be in good health, says have treated cancer completely

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a hearing at the Tel Aviv District Court for a libel suit said he is in perfect health. The suit was filed against two journalists and a political activist for claiming he suffered from various serious diseases in 2024. During the hearing Netanyahu said, “My health situation is fine, some would say excellent."

Netanyahu said he never suffered from pancreatic cancer, as claimed by activist Gonen Ben Yitzhak. He argued that had he been suffering from the disease he would have not been alive by now.

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He told the court that he underwent five treatments for radiation therapy in January and February of 2026, after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said happened “towards the end of 2025.” He then said that these treatments totally removed the cancer.

Last month a formal medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu is in "excellent" health and is officially cancer-free following successful treatment for an early-stage malignancy.

The medical summary, signed by the Prime Minister’s personal physician Dr. Tzvi Berkovitz, confirmed that a "minuscule suspicious lesion" was identified following a routine MRI scan. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of localised, early-stage prostate cancer.