US President Donald Trump met the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Monday (Dec 29). The American president said ahead of the meeting that the Palestinian militant group Hamas must disarm. "Every hostage has been released was released because of us. And none, thanks to the Biden administration. Only one is left, and we are doing our best to get his body back," Trump said.

The American president, ahead of the meeting, suggested that he would try to get the second phase of the Gaza peace plan started “as quickly as we can.” “Very quickly, as quickly as we can, but there has to be a disarmament, we have to disarm with Hamas,” the president told CNN’s Kevin Liptak outside of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also said that without Netanyahu, Israel would not have existed at present. “He is a very strong man, Israel won't have existed today without him,” Trump said.

Threat to Iran

Trump also threatened Iran that if the country were trying to rebuild the nuclear missile programme, he would "knock them down". “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also added, “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”