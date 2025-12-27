Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump meets Netanyahu in Florida, says Hamas must disarm

Trump meets Netanyahu in Florida, says Hamas must disarm

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 24:03 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 01:14 IST
Trump meets Netanyahu in Florida, says Hamas must disarm

Trump meets Netanyahu Photograph: (X/Netanyahu)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump met the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Monday (Dec 29). The American president said in the meeting that the Palestinian militant group Hamas must disarm. 

US President Donald Trump met the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Monday (Dec 29). The American president said ahead of the meeting that the Palestinian militant group Hamas must disarm. "Every hostage has been released was released because of us. And none, thanks to the Biden administration. Only one is left, and we are doing our best to get his body back," Trump said.

The American president, ahead of the meeting, suggested that he would try to get the second phase of the Gaza peace plan started “as quickly as we can.” “Very quickly, as quickly as we can, but there has to be a disarmament, we have to disarm with Hamas,” the president told CNN’s Kevin Liptak outside of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also said that without Netanyahu, Israel would not have existed at present. “He is a very strong man, Israel won't have existed today without him,” Trump said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: ‘Deport Every Indian’: American journalist calls for mass deportation and threatens violent attack against Indians

Threat to Iran

Trump also threatened Iran that if the country were trying to rebuild the nuclear missile programme, he would "knock them down". “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also added, “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”

Trending Stories

Trump added that he would support an attack on Iran “immediately” if it attempts to redevelop its nuclear capability, advising the country instead to seek a “deal” with the US. “That’s smarter ... They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them,” he said.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics