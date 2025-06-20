/Net worth tops GDP of 6 nations: THIS tech tycoon overtakes Bezos, Zuckerberg to become second richest man — Who is he?

Tech company co-founder has overtaken Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg and has become the second richest man in the world, according to a report by Fortune. His business's stock had an uplift, making him $40 million richer.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, 80, has become the second richest man, with a fortune of $250.9 billion. He is not just behind Tesla CEO and American billionaire Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $405.8 billion.

Ellison owns nearly 41 per cent of the company's shares and after Oracle's stocks soared, his wealth jumped by $25 billion in a single day and grew by another $16 billion shortly after that.

The chairman and CTO of Oracle, enjoyed an 11-figure surge in net worth last week. Last Tuesday, the day before the company released its earnings report, Ellison's net worth was at $213 billion.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison, chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle, co-founded Oracle in 1977 as a database software company. With years, it became a global cloud computing powerhouse.

This helped Ellison remain in the world's top 10 richest people's list.

The 80-year-old man is known for his bold personality and extravagant lifestyle as he bought 98% of Hawaii's sixth-largest island, Lanai, in 2012 for nearly $300 million.

Moreover, he is also licensed pilot and owns military aircraft.

Ellison has been a good friend of Elon Musk as well as a big investor in Tesla.

“I am not sure how many people know, but I’m very close friends with Elon Musk, and I’m a big investor in Tesla,” Ellison said in 2018. In several controversies, Ellison was also seen defending Musk.

Moreover, Ellison's net worth is not only surprising in comparison to single billionaires, but also surpasses the total GDP of several countries, according to IMF estimates.

