/Nepal protests: A day after GenZ take to the streets, curfew imposed in Kathmandu and Lalitpur

Authorities in Nepal have extended restrictions in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday (September 9) after fresh waves of youth-led protests. The Kathmandu District Administration Office on Tuesday declared a curfew across all areas within the Ring Road until further notice. Monday’s earlier curfew order, issued in response to Gen Z–driven demonstrations, had ended at 5am on Tuesday morning.

What happened in Nepal during GenZ protest?

The government meanwhile reversed its controversial move to block social media apps, a decision that had ignited outrage and violent clashes. At least 19 people lost their lives during Monday’s confrontations with police. Information Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the ban was lifted following an emergency cabinet meeting. While admitting that the step addressed protesters’ demands, he maintained that the initial ban was justified, claiming demonstrators had used it as an excuse to escalate unrest. The minister urged Gen Z activists to end their agitation. The cabinet also formed a probe panel with a 15-day deadline to investigate the violence.