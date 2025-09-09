Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Nepal protests: A day after GenZ take to the streets, curfew imposed in Kathmandu and Lalitpur

Nepal protests: A day after GenZ take to the streets, curfew imposed in Kathmandu and Lalitpur

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 08:33 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 08:33 IST
Nepal protests: A day after GenZ take to the streets, curfew imposed in Kathmandu and Lalitpur

Curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur after mass protests sweep Nepal Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Nepal lifts its social media ban after GenZ protests turn deadly, killing 19, but has imposed curfews in Kathmandu and Lalitpur to contain fresh unrest

Authorities in Nepal have extended restrictions in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday (September 9) after fresh waves of youth-led protests. The Kathmandu District Administration Office on Tuesday declared a curfew across all areas within the Ring Road until further notice. Monday’s earlier curfew order, issued in response to Gen Z–driven demonstrations, had ended at 5am on Tuesday morning.

What happened in Nepal during GenZ protest?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government meanwhile reversed its controversial move to block social media apps, a decision that had ignited outrage and violent clashes. At least 19 people lost their lives during Monday’s confrontations with police. Information Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the ban was lifted following an emergency cabinet meeting. While admitting that the step addressed protesters’ demands, he maintained that the initial ban was justified, claiming demonstrators had used it as an excuse to escalate unrest. The minister urged Gen Z activists to end their agitation. The cabinet also formed a probe panel with a 15-day deadline to investigate the violence.

What all social media apps were banned?

  1. Facebook
  2. Messenger
  3. Instagram
  4. YouTube
  5. WhatsApp
  6. X
  7. LinkedIn
  8. Snapchat
  9. Reddit
  10. Discord
  11. Pinterest
  12. Signal
  13. Threads
  14. WeChat
  15. Quora
  16. Tumblr
  17. Clubhouse
  18. Mastodon
  19. Rumble
  20. VK
  21. Line
  22. IMO
  23. Zalo
  24. Soul
  25. Hamro Patro

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics