/Nepal interim PM to declare Gen Z protesters killed in unrest as 'martyrs', vows to 'end corruption

The interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, after taking charge said to declare those killed in the Gen-Z movement as martyr. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will also be provided to the kin of the victims. She also vowed to end corruption, one of the key factors behind the protests.

"We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation. ... What this group is demanding is end of corruption, good governance and economic equality," said Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, in her first public comments since becoming the interim Prime Minister on Friday.

Speaking further the interim PM said that she is not going to remain in the position for more than six months.

Add WION as a Preferred Source