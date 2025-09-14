'China doesn’t plot wars': Chinese foreign minister takes jibe at Trump amid 100% tariff threat

After US President Donald Trump pressed NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil in order to pressurise Moscow to end conflict with Ukraine and threatened to impose 50 to 100 per cent tariffs on China until Russia halts the war, Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi on Saturday (Sep 13) said, “China does not participate in wars or plot them”.

Yi, in a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana said, "War cannot solve problems, and sanctions only complicate them".

What Trump said

On Saturday, Trump in a lengthy post on Truth Social had said that Washington was prepared to hammer Russia with sanctions only if European partners stopped purchases of Russian oil and joined in coordinated action.

He further said that NATO should levy punitive tariffs on China, which “has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.”

The high, punitive tariffs should remain in force until the war ends and be “fully withdrawn” on restoration of peace, he added.

Notably, Washington has imposed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, but surprisingly it has not penalised China, which considers Russia a vital strategic partner.

Earlier, Trump had called on the European Union (EU) to hit China and India with tariffs of up to 100% to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.