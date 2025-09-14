/Another conflict brewing? Taiwan detects large-scale Chinese military presence, including 31 aircraft near its territory

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Saturday that it had tracked 31 Chinese military aircraft, 13 naval vessels and three official ships operating near the island up until 6 AM local time. According to the ministry, 25 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, flying into the island’s northern, central and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). “We have monitored the situation and responded,” the MND wrote in a post on X.

How does this compare with previous activity?

This latest surge followed Friday’s report from the ministry, which recorded 22 Chinese aircraft and 10 naval vessels near Taiwan by 6 AM that day. Of those, 15 aircraft also crossed the median line into Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. The repeated incursions highlight the frequency and intensity of China’s military operations close to Taiwan in recent weeks.

Why is the median line important?

The median line of the Taiwan Strait has long served as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and mainland China. For years, both sides mostly respected it, but Chinese military aircraft have increasingly crossed the line in recent times. Each crossing is viewed by Taipei as a direct challenge to its sovereignty and security.

Why are tensions rising between China and Taiwan?

Taiwan has governed itself since 1949, after the Republic of China’s government fled to the island following its defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing, however, insists Taiwan is part of its territory under the “One China” principle and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Military manoeuvres, diplomatic isolation and economic pressure are among the tools China uses to keep up the pressure on Taiwan.

How is Taiwan responding?