/Top 10 biggest warships in the world: From WWII’s Yamato to modern supercarriers

USS Gerald R. Ford was the first ship in that class, and was first to be inducted in 2024 is the biggest warship in the world. It has a full load displacement capacity of 100,000 tonnes. It had an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for smooth acceleration, an Advanced Arresting Gear for low-pressure landing of aircraft, and was powered by two nuclear reactors. Three more warships of this classUSS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), USS Enterprise (CVN-80), and USS Doris Miller (CVN-81) are under construction.