/Top 10 biggest warships in the world: From WWII’s Yamato to modern supercarriers

Discover the biggest warships in the world from the WW II era Yamato warships to USS Gerald R.Ford and China's Fujian.
USS Gerald R. Ford was the first ship in that class, and was first to be inducted in 2024 is the biggest warship in the world. It has a full load displacement capacity of 100,000 tonnes. It had an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for smooth acceleration, an Advanced Arresting Gear for low-pressure landing of aircraft, and was powered by two nuclear reactors. Three more warships of this classUSS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), USS Enterprise (CVN-80), and USS Doris Miller (CVN-81) are under construction.
It is the second-largest aircraft carrier and is powered by two A4W nuclear reactors. This can carry up to 64–90 aircraft and is capable of up to 240 launches per day. It has a displacement capacity of 87,000-100,000 tonnes.
The Fujian is a Chinese aircraft carrier and has a full-load displacement of 80,000–85,000 tonnes, and is the largest ever warship built in Asia. Launched in June 2022, it is still undergoing full trials and is yet to be combat-ready. It can carry an estimated 50 to 60 aircraft, such as Shenyang J-15T multirole fighters, J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters, Fixed-wing KJ-600 AEW aircraft, J-15D electronic warfare aircraft and various anti-submarine warfare helicopters.
HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales are the two ships built and operated by the Royal Navy under this class. It has a displacement capacity of 80,600 tonnes and can carry up to 36 F-35B fighter jets and anti-submarine helicopters. This is the largest ship operated by the British Royal Navy and serves the purpose of both military and rescue operations.
Yamato was an WW II-era battleship for the Imperial Japanese Navy. It had a displacement capacity of 72,000 tonnes. The ship had nine 46 cm (18.1-inch) guns capable of firing shells upto shells weighing up to 1,460 kg till 42 km.
This was derived from the Russian Kuznetsov-class design and has a displacement capacity of appx. 60,000–70,000 tonnes. It was the first indigenously developed aircraft carrier by the People's Liberation Army.
Admiral Kuznetsov is the lead ship of the Kuznetsov Class- Russia. It is a class of Short Take-Off Barrier-Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) aircraft carriers operated by the Russian and Chinese navies. The full displacement capacity of 58,600 tonnes. It can carry 30 to 50 aircraft carriers and is armed with 12 long-range P-700 Granit anti-ship missile launchers.
With a displacement capacity of 45,400 tonnes, tonnes, this is the backbone Indian Navy. The INS Vikramaditya was commissioned by Russia in 2013 for the Indian Navy. It was a refurbished model of the Soviet-era Kiev-class aircraft carrier Admiral Gorshkov. It can reach a speed of 56 km/h and can carry 30 to 36 aircraft, primarily Mikoyan MiG-29K multi-role fighters. It is also equipped with AK-630 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) and Barak 1 & 8 missile systems.