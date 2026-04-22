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Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigns over alleged links to businessman under probe

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 18:52 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 18:52 IST
Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigns over alleged links to businessman under probe

Nepal Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigns Photograph: (ANI)

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Nepal’s Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigned on April 22 following scrutiny over alleged financial ties to a businessman under investigation for money laundering, citing the need to maintain public trust.

Nepal’s Home Minister Sudhan Gurung resigned on Wednesday (April 22) after mounting scrutiny over his alleged financial links to a controversial businessman being investigated for money laundering, stating that “ethics is greater than position”. Gurung announced his decision in a Facebook post, saying public trust must take precedence over holding office. He said he stepped down to allow an impartial investigation into allegations surrounding his investments and to avoid any conflict of interest while serving in government.

“For me, ethics is greater than position, and there is no greater force than public trust,” Gurung wrote, adding that Nepal’s emerging Gen Z-led movement demanding transparency and accountability had reinforced the need for clean public life and responsible leadership. He said his resignation would ensure that any probes related to him could proceed without influence or interference.

Also read: Not even a month in office, Nepal’s Balen Shah govt already facing protests

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Why Gurung resigned

The controversy stems from Gurung’s reported shareholdings in companies linked to businessman Deepak Bhatta, who is currently under investigation in a money laundering case. Documents made public in recent days showed Gurung held shares in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, firms allegedly associated with Bhatta, according to The Kathmandu Post.

In his statement, Gurung said he had taken seriously the public debate surrounding his financial disclosures and investments. He maintained that his assets had been declared and that owning shares in a company did not imply involvement with all associated individuals.

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He also noted that the probe into Bhatta is being handled by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation under the Finance Ministry, not the Home Ministry, rejecting suggestions of any institutional conflict, The Kathmandu Post reported.

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Questions over his asset declaration intensified after reports suggested that investments of around 2.5 million Nepali rupees each in the two insurance firms were not separately disclosed. Gurung said these were included within a broader declaration of more than 27 million Nepali rupees in securities investments. Critics, however, raised concerns after it emerged that the companies were not publicly traded, prompting scrutiny over how the shares were categorised.

Gurung had earlier denied wrongdoing and pledged cooperation with investigators. In a Facebook post earlier this week, he dismissed what he described as rumours and urged a distinction between allegations and verified facts.

Political context

The resignation comes at a politically sensitive time for Nepal, with the government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, facing protests over customs enforcement at the India-Nepal border and a reported move to delink student unions from political groups.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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