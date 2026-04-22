/‘They are going to kill him’: US Army nuke chief reveals sensitive information on Iran war in viral video

A senior US Army official has been placed under investigation after a viral video appeared to show him discussing sensitive military and national security matters in a public setting. The footage, shared by conservative activist James O’Keefe, allegedly captures Andrew Hugg, the US Army’s Chief of Chemical and Nuclear Surety, speaking candidly to a woman in a restaurant. The conversation, reportedly recorded by a hidden camera, has raised concerns over operational security and the handling of classified information.

Here are the details from the video

In the video, Hugg is heard making a series of controversial claims relating to US military operations and capabilities. He allegedly stated that the US still possesses nerve agents and referred to the death of a US Army chemist following exposure to such a substance.

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He also spoke about US airstrikes in Iran, claiming that children were killed at a school in Minab, which he described as “collateral damage”. Additionally, Hugg appeared to outline how nuclear launch decisions are made in real time, touching on highly sensitive military procedures.

The video further shows him making remarks about Iran’s leadership. Hugg reportedly suggested that the US could target Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, if he “doesn’t change his ways”. “If he doesn’t change his ways, yeah, they’re going to kill him,” Hugg is heard saying in the footage. At the same time, he emphasised that the US did not intend to deploy nuclear weapons, stating, “We’re not going to nuke anybody.”

Concerns over security