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‘They are going to kill him’: US Army nuke chief reveals sensitive information on Iran war in viral video

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 16:37 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 16:37 IST
‘They are going to kill him’: US Army nuke chief reveals sensitive information on Iran war in viral video

Screengrab of viral video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

US Army official Andrew Hugg is under investigation after a viral undercover video allegedly showed him disclosing classified details regarding nerve agents, Iranian airstrikes, and potential high-level assassinations.

A senior US Army official has been placed under investigation after a viral video appeared to show him discussing sensitive military and national security matters in a public setting. The footage, shared by conservative activist James O’Keefe, allegedly captures Andrew Hugg, the US Army’s Chief of Chemical and Nuclear Surety, speaking candidly to a woman in a restaurant. The conversation, reportedly recorded by a hidden camera, has raised concerns over operational security and the handling of classified information.

Here are the details from the video

In the video, Hugg is heard making a series of controversial claims relating to US military operations and capabilities. He allegedly stated that the US still possesses nerve agents and referred to the death of a US Army chemist following exposure to such a substance.

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He also spoke about US airstrikes in Iran, claiming that children were killed at a school in Minab, which he described as “collateral damage”. Additionally, Hugg appeared to outline how nuclear launch decisions are made in real time, touching on highly sensitive military procedures.

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The video further shows him making remarks about Iran’s leadership. Hugg reportedly suggested that the US could target Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, if he “doesn’t change his ways”. “If he doesn’t change his ways, yeah, they’re going to kill him,” Hugg is heard saying in the footage. At the same time, he emphasised that the US did not intend to deploy nuclear weapons, stating, “We’re not going to nuke anybody.”

Concerns over security

The informal setting of the exchange has raised additional alarm. The conversation took place in a public restaurant, where Hugg appeared to believe he was speaking to a private individual. During the interaction, he also made personal remarks and spoke about intelligence-gathering tactics, suggesting that sending a “pretty girl” could be an effective way to obtain information. “The easiest way to get intelligence… send a pretty girl,” he said, adding comments about being “mesmerised”.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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