Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 14:48 IST | Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 14:53 IST
Nepal bus plunges into Trishuli River, killing 19 including British tourist

Family of victims to receive mortal remains at a healthcare center in Gajuri, Dhading district. Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

A Nepal bus ferrying 44 passengers plunges into the Trishuli River after rolling off a mountain road. 19 out of 44 were killed in the accident, which took place about 80 km away from the destination, Kathmandu.

On Monday (Feb 23), at least 19 passengers have died as the bus skidded off the mountain road and into an icy Trishuli River in Nepal. The bus fell 200 metres deep during the early hours as it was ferrying passengers from Pokhara to Kathmandu. Officials have confirmed that a British tourist was also onboard. Family of victims to receive mortal remains at a healthcare center in Gajuri, Dhading district.


"Out of 44, in total 19 people died, and 25 are undergoing treatment," senior local police officer Prakash Dahal told news agency AFP, confirming one British citizen was among the dead. According to reports, the bus slid down the mountain slope and landed on the banks of the river near Benighat, about 80 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

One Chinese person and a New Zealander were injured, he said, without giving further details.

Mohan Prasad Neupane, information officer at the district administration office, said the rescue operation had been completed by dawn.

"The injured are undergoing treatment," Neupane said. In July 2024, two buses with more than 50 people on board were swept off the highway into the same river after a landslide. Deadly crashes are relatively common in the Himalayan republic because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police were conducting the rescue operations; locals were helping the authorities. As the accident took place post midnight, rescue operation became diffiult.

(With agency inputs)

