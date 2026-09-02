/Nepal braces for heavy rain after deadly floods kill over 1,100; warning in 6 provinces

Nepal is bracing for heavy rainfall after the Meteorological Forecasting Division warned of severe weather conditions on Wednesday (Sep 2), with monsoon winds continuing to affect the flood-hit country. Days earlier, the Himalayan nation was struck by deadly floods that resulted in the deaths of over a thousand people, while several thousand others remain missing as rescuers search for survivors. The floods have been attributed to glacial collapse in the Tibet region.

The latest weather warning covers parts of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces. Heavy rain could occur at one or two places in the Himalayan and hilly areas of Bagmati and Gandaki, as well as the Himalayan region of Koshi.

Many parts of the hills are expected to receive moderate rain or snowfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Moderate rain is expected in the Terai in Lumbini and Sudurpashchim.

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According to the forecast, Bhairahawa, Simara and Janakpur are among the hottest locations, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 33-35 degrees Celsius. Kathmandu is likely to see temperatures between 28 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. Dadeldhura could remain much cooler, with temperatures forecast at 20-22 degrees Celsius.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in Kathmandu and Pokhara. The probability is higher in Dadeldhura and Dhangadi, at 70 per cent, while Jiri has a 60 per cent chance.

More rain expected overnight

The weather office said monsoon winds have their influence over the entire country. The monsoon trough is positioned slightly north of its average location in western Nepal and close to its normal position in the east. Cloudy skies are expected to continue tonight.