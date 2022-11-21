Need to protect nuclear plants from Russian sabotage, Zelensky tells NATO

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (November 21) urged the NATO to guarantee protection of Ukraine's nuclear power plants from Russian sabotage. His words have come just a day after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that there was shelling at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Both, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

The nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia is a Ukrainian plant currently under Russian control. The shelling raised fears of a nuclear accident just 500 km from Chernobyl which is the site of world's worst nuclear disaster that took place in 1986.

"All our nations are interested in not having any dangerous incidents at our nuclear facilities," Zelensky said in a video address to NATO's Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid.

"We all need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage at nuclear facilities," he added.

Reuters said it was unable to verify whether it was Russia or Ukraine that was responsible for shelling at the site of the nuclear plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said such attacks risked a major disaster.

Russia said earlier on Monday that Zaporizhzhia's shelling could unleash a grave nuclear accident, repeating its accusations that Ukrainian forces were to blame.

Also Read | Germany offers to deploy anti-aircraft systems in Poland

Zelensky also called for new EU sanctions against Moscow over what he said was its "policy of genocide" as Russian forces bomb crucial civil infrastructure. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine but acknowledges a campaign of strikes against electric power and other infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.