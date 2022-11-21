Germany offers to deploy anti-aircraft systems in Poland
Last week, two people in Polish village of Przewodow were killed due to a missile. The village is just six kilometres (four miles) from Ukrainian border.
The German defence ministry on Monday (November 21) said that it has offered Poland to deploy anti-aircraft missile systems. The development has come just a week after deadly rocket strike close to Poland's border with Ukraine.
"We have offered to support Poland with (the) securing of its airspace with our Eurofighter (jets) and Patriot air-defence systems," Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview with the Rheinische Post daily.
Warsaw and NATO have said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defence rocket launched to intercept a Russian barrage, but that Moscow was ultimately to blame because it started the conflict.
"I welcomed the German proposal with satisfaction," said Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Twitter.
"In my telephone conversation with the German side today, I will propose that the system be stationed close to the border with Ukraine," he said.
German Patriot anti-aircraft units are already deployed in Slovakia, with Lambrecht saying Berlin was seeking to keep them there for longer, "until the end of 2023 and potentially even beyond".
"It is our utmost responsibility that NATO does not become a participant in this conflict," while strengthening its air defences, she said.
(With inputs from agencies)
