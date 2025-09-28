As Russia carried out strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv killing at least four on Sunday (Sep 28), a NATO spokesperson said that it has “enhanced vigilance” in the Baltic. This comes after the Danish defence ministry said that “drones have been observed at several of Danish defence facilities.” NATO spokesperson Martin O'Donnell said that reinforced measures "include multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate" in the region to the west of Russia. O'Donnell said NATO's top brass "have been in constant contact with Danish leaders" about the drone incidents. On the other hand, British Defence Secretary said that drones will be deployed to create a “drone wall” to protect NATO from Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the Polish armed forces said that Poland and NATO scrambled their jets in the face of a possible incursion into its airspace. The Polish military said in a post on X that, as Russia is carrying out long-range aviation strikes on Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace. The military termed the action as “preventive,” citing past incursions. According to Flightradar24, Poland's southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszów were closed until at least 0400 GMT due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.” Most recently, Denmark said drones were flown over its airports.

Russian drone incursion in NATO airspace

Poland, on September 9, confirmed that it shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace in a strike towards Ukraine. This was the first time since the start of the war in 2022 that a Russian incursion was reported in NATO nations bordering Russia-Ukraine. Romania was the second NATO country to report a Russian drone had breached its airspace on September 14. Then on Friday, Estonia requested an urgent consultation with other NATO members after three Russian warplanes entered its airspace “without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.” On Sep 20, Britain said its fighter jets conducted a NATO air defence mission over Poland as part of an allied response to Russian drone incursions. NATO nations also held an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, wherein European allies vowed to shoot down any Russian aircraft if they were found violating their airspace.

Moscow has downplayed these incidents and has said that it has "no plans to target" facilities in Poland. United States President Donald Trump vowed to defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of an escalation from Russia and added that these nations must shoot down Russian drones if necessary.These incidents have exposed the difference between European leaders' urgent calls for action against Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's muted response to these calls. NATO nations, including Poland and Romania, invoked Article 4 — a mechanism that prompts urgent talks among allies and that had only been triggered seven times in its 76-year history before this month.