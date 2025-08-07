/National Guards in Washington? Trump pushes for federal control of DC amid 'ridiculous' crime status - Here's what his plans are

United States President Donald Trump reignited controversy on Wednesday (Aug 6) by suggesting he may seek to take federal control of Washington, DC, citing what he described as unacceptable levels of violent crime — despite recent data showing a sharp decrease in crime across the city. His remarks came after he warned that he would use his powers if Washington does not get its act together. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that crime in the nation’s capital was “ridiculous” and raised the possibility of deploying the National Guard or even assuming direct control over the city’s police force. He said his administration wanted to ensure Washington was a “great, safe capital,” and would not allow what he characterised as unchecked violence to continue. Trump’s remarks also come just weeks after he sent California’s state military reserve to Los Angeles to suppress protests against federal immigration raids, an action taken over the objections of local officials and law enforcement agencies. The president has repeatedly floated the idea of using military forces to intervene in Democrat-led cities, which he has often accused of being unsafe and hostile to his political agenda.

Trump said, “We're considering it, yeah, because the crime is ridiculous. We want to have a great safe capital -- and we're going to have it…The rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else; we're not going to let it -- and that includes bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly too.” He had earlier taken to Truth Social and posted, "The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore."

Under a longstanding legal framework dating back more than 50 years, Washington, DC is governed by a locally elected mayor and council, though Congress retains oversight authority. Trump, who has long criticised that arrangement, has repeatedly expressed interest in federalizing the city — a move that would place it under direct control of the White House. The president’s latest comments drew swift rebuke from DC’s non-voting congressional delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, who dismissed his claims and emphasised that the president lacks unilateral authority to take over the capital. Norton said any such move would require an act of Congress, and she vowed to block any legislative effort to that effect.

Moreover, news agency AFP reported that that violent crime in DC fell by 26 percent during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Last year’s figures, compiled by the Justice Department prior to Trump taking office, already marked the lowest crime rates in the city in three decades.

Musk calls for fedelisation of Washington DC

Sharing Trump's post on X, the Tesla CEO said that it time to fedralise DC. Notably, Musk and Trump were on the same page after a long time since their distance grew over stance on the big beautiful bill. Former buddies were seen exchanging harsh words against each other, with Trump threatening to deport Musk and the latter stating that the US president's name was in the Epstein Files. Since his exit from the White House, Musk has demanded the release of the controversial Epstein Files.



