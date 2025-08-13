/'Trump takeover' of US capital is on: Army National Guard roams night streets of Washington DC - Why, when, where, how many? Details here

As this story is being written, the US Army's National Guard is roaming Washington DC, as part of President Donald Trump's law and order crackdown on the American capital. The troops deployment began on the night of Tuesday (Aug 12). The deployment, including at the Washington Monument, is ostensibly to tackle rising crime and homelessness in the US capital. Here is what we know:

How many National Guard troops are deployed in Washington DC?

Senior Army officials said that the troops were deploying with DC police on Tuesday night at the start of the mobilisation. Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi is overseeing the operations.

In a post on X, US Army said: "DC National Guard reporting for duty. The #USArmy has activated the DC National Guard as directed by the President under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington DC law enforcement within the national capitol."

According to reports, nearly 800 DC National Guard soldiers were activated, though the number is not officially confirmed.

Between 100 to 200 soldiers are expected to be actively supporting law enforcement. Their duties would include administrative support and logistics, besides giving a visible enforcement presence on the DC streets.

What is the Title 32 status of National Guard?

The National Guard is operating under the ‘Title 32’ status. This means they will be under local authority but federally funded. They are exempted from the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts active-duty military from law enforcement operations. The deployment is part of the Trump-ordered "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force," with some 500 federal law enforcement agents from FBI, DEA and other agencies backing the city’s police force during this period.

Where all are the National Guard troops deployed in Washington DC?

National Guard soldiers have been spotted at the District of Columbia National Guard Headquarters, which is near the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress.

They were seen loading supplies such as ammunition and ready-to-eat meals, as per social media images. One post from the 273rd Military Police Company showed armoured Humvees parked near the Washington Monument. This indicates the troops are present in the National Mall area.

Five armoured personnel carriers were seen parked at the base of the Washington Monument, said another X post.

The deployment appears to be along high-traffic areas and known hotspots of crime.

How is the National Guard helping local law enforcement of DC?

The National Guard is working with the Metropolitan Police Department, and is tasked with protecting federal property. This includes national monuments and federal buildings. They're also bolstering the law enforcement presence in public spaces, including near homeless camps such as parks and underpasses. It is expected that they'll help remove the homeless encampments.

Military personnel were also seen at the US Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility, meaning they are deployed in Southeast DC as well.

They willl help law enforcement agencies like the Metropolitan Police, FBI, DEA, and ATF.

What powers do National Guard troops have in DC and how long will they stay?

The National Guard cannot make arrests, as they're prevented from it under the District’s Home Rule Act. Any detainees will have to be handed over to local or federal law enforcement.

The troops are carrying standard-issue firearms, typically rifles, but are not actively armed for law enforcement duties, according to reports.

As of now, the National Guard will be deployed till September 25, unless the US Congress either extends or terminates their presence. They will be removed if Trump determines that law and order have been restored.

Why is National Guard patrolling Washington DC? Trump claims vs data on crime

Trump and his supporters have been slamming recent high-profile crimes, like an attempted carjacking of a Department of Government Efficiency staffer on August 3.

Even as Trump called DC a lawless city overrun by violent gangs and "drugged-out maniacs," actual data showed that violent crime in the city is down 26 per cent compared to 2024, a 30-year low.

Homicides were down 12 per cent, and carjackings decreased nearly 50 per cent since 2023.

Trump has faced opposition, with the DC Mayor Muriel Bowser terming the deployment unnecessary and unsettling, while opposition lawmakers labelled it a "brazen power grab."

The National Homelessness Law Center argued that the deployment could worsen conditions for DC's nearly 900 homeless individuals, while The Brennan Center for Justice called it 'unprecedented.'

Trump's takeover of American cities

The Washington DC deployment comes after Trump federalised California’s National Guard in June for immigration protests. This move has been challenged in court.

In the past, Trump deployed the National Guard in June 2020. He ordered some 5,000 troops to address the Black Lives Matter protests after the police killing of George Floyd. In January 2021, he ordered the National Guard amid the January Capitol Hill riots after he rejected the outcome of 2020 November presidential elections, which he lost.

