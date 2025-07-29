/National assault weapons ban in New York? Governor calls for strict law after Manhattan shooting

Hours after the Manhattan shooting that killed five people on Monday (July 28), New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called for a national assault weapons ban, noting that the suspect used an AR-15 style assault rifle, a commonly used weapon in mass shootings in the US.

The New York governor called for Congress to pass a national assault weapons ban following yesterday's shooting.

"New York has some of the strongest gun laws in the nation. We banned assault weapons. We strengthened our Red Flag Law. We closed dangerous loopholes. But our laws only go so far when an AR-15 can be obtained in a state with weak gun laws and brought into New York to commit mass murder," Hochul said.

"The time to act is now. The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers. They deserve action. Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen," Hochul added.

Hochul further expressed condolences, saying, "My heart is with his loved ones, his NYPD family and every victim of this tragedy."

The shooting unfolded near the intersection of Park Avenue and East 51st Street, an area home to several five-star business hotels and corporate offices, including the headquarters of Colgate-Palmolive and KPMG.

Trump condemns Manhattan shooting

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the Manhattan shooting that resulted in the deaths of five people. He expressed his deep condolences, urging law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Calling the accused a lunatic, Trump said, "I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love. I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”