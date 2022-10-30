Attacker of Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties, similar to January 6 Capitol Hill riots: Report

In what resembles an eerie similarity to the January 6 US Capitol riots, an Associated Press report has claimed that David Depape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him.

The report stated that during the Capitol Hill riots, the protestors could be heard looking for Pelosi by shouting 'Where's Nancy?' and carrying zip ties.

A person associated with the investigation gave the details about the zip tie connection on the condition of anonymity.

According to media reports, Depape before attacking Paul Pelosi also shouted, "Where is Nancy?", whilst carrying the zip-tie.

The attacker's background also gives credence to the report. Depape is a self-described nudist activist who lives in the Bay Area and is a proponent of far-right conspiracy theories.

WATCH | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted with hammer

Depape has been arrested by the police and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, and several other felonies.

However, so far, no information regarding his motive has been communicated to the media or the public.

On Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that police detective, assisted by FBI agents, are yet to determine what caused the home invasion but added, "We know this was not a random act” and that it was targeted and "wrong."

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," San Francisco police chief Bill Scott told reporters. He later added that Paul Pelosi was hit at least once.

As reported by WION, Nancy was in Washington DC, at the time of the attack. After being informed of the intrusion, she rushed to the San Francisco hospital where Paul, 82, "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," according to Nancy's office. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Read more: Man arrested in attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband faces charges

On Sunday, Nancy took to Twitter to release a statement where she said her family was "heartbroken and traumatised" by the violent attack.

Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery.



We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 30, 2022 ×

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," said Pelosi in a letter posted.

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: