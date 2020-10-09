Nancy Pelosi wants a commission to evaluate Trump's mental and physical health

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to demand setting up of a commission to evaluate US President Donald Trump's mental and physical capacity. Pelosi, along with Maryland Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin are planning to bring in a legislation to this effect.

The legislation would be brought under 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

Section 4 of the amendment desribes the process according to which politicians can come together to infer that the president was unfit to carry out his duty as the head of the state.

Although the legislation being planned has to do with Trump's health, the addition of the mental health aspect has prompted many to wonder whether this was a potshot the Democratoc Party was talking at the president during the election season.

Donald Trump who caught coronavirus infection last week is recovering and has even hinted a plan to hold an election rally in Florida.

White House physician said on Thursday that Donald Trump should be able to "public engagements" from Saturday. He added that Trump responded "extremely well" to Covid-19 treatment.

Just weeks before the November 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. She noted Trump's 'strange tweet' halting talks on a new coronavirus aid package.

On Friday, she plans to roll out the legislation that would launch the commission for review.

"The public needs to know the health condition of the president," Pelosi said, later invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows a president's cabinet or Congress to intervene when a president is unable to conduct the duties of the office.

Trump responded swiftly via Twitter.

"Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don't call her Crazy for nothing!" the president said.

(With inputs from PTI)