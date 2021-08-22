Naftali Bennett to meet Biden in Washington soon to discuss Iran and Israel-Palestine relationship

The worsening situation in Afghanistan is the not the only problem that the US is concerned about right now.

US President Joe Biden has invited Israel’s newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to make his first official trip to Washington to discuss Iran and Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians.

Bennett is expected to meet Biden on August 26. The PM told a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem that he will tell "Biden that now is the time to halt the Iranians, to stop this thing, not to give them a rescue line in the form of re-entering a nuclear deal that has already expired and is not relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant. But we are not satisfied only by this, we will present an organized plan that we have built in the past two months to stop the Iranians in the nuclear dimension and in regards to its regional aggression."

Also read | Israeli jets conduct airstrikes on Gaza after border clashes

His visit also comes amid a backdrop of heightened tension between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, which has been following a truce after an 11-day long conflict that ended in May.

The visit has been announced a few hours after the Israeli military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza strip on Saturday. As per local reports, a violent clash also took place immediately after the bombing that left at least one Israeli police office critically injured.

However, Bennett has said that the Israeli military is ready for any scenario and the soldiers “will settle the score with those who harm our soldiers and Israeli civilians”.

"Last week I held a situation assessment at the southern command along with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. I can report to you that the army, southern command and Gaza Division are prepared and ready for any scenario," he added.

The Gaza health ministry claims at least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire.