Mystery surrounds death of Mexico's first non-binary magistrate Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo

Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo, Mexico's first openly non-binary magistrate and prominent LGBTQ+ activist, was discovered dead at home in the central state of Aguascalientes.

Another individual, who was identified as Baena's romantic partner, as per CNN, was also found dead in the residence which was shared by them.

Cause of death uncertain

As per Mexico's Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the cause of death of the couple remains unknown.

"The investigation is going to be done," said Rodríguez during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's daily press conference.

Aguascalientes' Attorney General Jesús Figueroa noted that there is no current evidence of foul play.

Also read | One arrested on manslaughter charges over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

Preliminary findings, as per the report, indicate no traces of blood outside the crime scene, and no damage to access ways. Authorities have ruled out a third person's involvement. As per the Prosecutor's office, one of the victims was reportedly holding a "cutting instrument".

Investigation underway

The prosecutor's office announced that the case would be investigated from a gender perspective due to Baena identifying as a non-binary person.

However, there is no immediate mention of the deaths potentially being linked to a hate crime.

As per the report, even though Latin America has witnessed progress in marriage equality, LGBTQ+ activists and gender minorities continue to face high levels of violence and discrimination from social and religious conservatives.

CNDH (Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos), or the National Human Rights Commission of Mexico has called for an investigation of the case from the perspective of "Derechos Humanos" or Human Rights. Lamentamos los fallecimientos no esclarecidos de le magistrade Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo y de Dorian Daniel Nieves Herrera, ocurridos en el estado de #Aguascalientes, y reclamamos asumir la investigación del caso con perspectiva de #DerechosHumanos.#DefendemosAlPueblo pic.twitter.com/5OBIA72EnF — CNDH en México (@CNDH) November 14, 2023 × As the news of Baena broke, thousands of Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City to demand justice for the Magistrate. Ésta noche la comunidad LGBT se unió para exigir justicia para el Magistrade Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo.



Aquí imágenes de la Estela de Luz en la CDMX 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Uno de los reclamos fue hacia los medios de comunicación tradicional, instrumento de la derecha conservadora. pic.twitter.com/ZJtALRr13w — Gaylor Moon 🏳️‍🌈🌙🎖️💗 (@SoyCriSzis) November 14, 2023 × Who was Baena?

Baena served as a member of the Electoral Tribunal in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes for just over a year.

In October last year, talking to CNN, Baena highlighted that he was the first non-binary magistrate in Latin America.

Emphasising the importance of LGBTQ+ individuals accessing such spaces, he said: "I want to send the message that the LGBTQ population can access these spaces, that there is a possibility, that we have people with enough of a profile that with their own merits can access these spaces where decisions are made".