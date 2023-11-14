One arrested on manslaughter charges over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

The South Yorkshire police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson who died after his neck was slashed during a match.

The police refused to provide more details regarding the person but said the suspect was under arrest.

"Detectives have today arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time," a spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police said.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," they added.

The post-mortem report of 29-year-old Johnson who played for Nottingham Panthers confirmed that he died as a result of the fatal gash on his neck made by Sheffield Steelers Matt Petgrave's skate blade.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation," added the South Yorkshire police.

Accident or murder?

The incident transpired on October 28 during the second period of the Challenge Cup game at Sheffield Steelers' Utilita Arena.

The video footage of the accident that later went viral on social media showed Petgrave charging at Johnson and raising his left leg, exposing the sharp blade which slashed the American's neck. Since then, the authorities have been trying to ascertain if Petgrave's movement was accidental or pre-mediated.

Minnesota-born Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

After Johnson's death, the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League has been recommended that players compulsorily wear the neck guard, otherwise more ice hockey deaths might be in the offing.

However, the Elite League, outside the governing prowess of English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) said it will not enforce mandatory wearing of the safety equipment but would "strongly encourage" players and officials to wear them.