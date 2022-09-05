Mysterious route of German businessman's aircraft baffles authorities after it crashes into Baltic Sea

The mysterious route of German businessman Karl-Peter Griesemann's private aircraft, that crashed into the Baltic Sea, has baffled authorities.

Griesemann was the pilot of the jet and his co-passengers included his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend.

A spokesperson for Quick Air, which is an air charter company based in Cologne, told the news agency Reuters that the jet was an Austria-registered Cessna 551.

Flight tracking data showed that the jet took off from Spain on Sunday following which it took erratic turns at Paris and Cologne.

An hour after it took off, Spain's air traffic control service ENAIRE lost contact with the aircraft in the airspace above Toledo at 1455 local time (1255 GMT).

Also read : Watch | Somalia passenger plane crash-lands, turns upside down

According to the FlightRadar24 website, the jet was listed on the flight tracker as rapidly losing speed and altitude.

In order to monitor the jet, two warplanes were sent up and controllers were alerted in France but were unable to spot anybody on board.

Cologne newspaper Express reported that the jet spiralled off the Latvian coast into the water of the Baltic Sea.

Highlighting that no passengers had been found, Latvian search and rescue head Peteris Subbota told Latvian television that a wreck, an oil-like slick, and a concentrated patch of waste had been spotted near the crash site.

As per the MarineTraffic website, a Swedish search and rescue helicopter and airplane along with a Stena Line ferry travelling from Ventspils to Norvik in Sweden were also redirected to the crash site.

Playing a role in the deeply Catholic city's annual carnival celebrations, Griesemann has been a prominent figure in western Germany's largest city Cologne.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: