/Elon Musk under scrutiny again as US judge upholds Twitter investor fraud verdict

Tech giant Elon Musk might be under scanner yet again as a US federal judge has refused to overturn a jury’s finding he misled Twitter investors during his 2022 takeover saga. This verdict could cost the billionaire billions of dollars in damages. In a ruling that was delivered on Monday (July 6), US District Judge Charles Breyer rejected Musk’s request to set aside the March jury verdict. The decision is another legal setback for Musk over his handling of the high-profile acquisition that eventually saw him purchase Twitter for $44 billion before renaming the platform X.

What the latest verdict says?

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The case centred on a series of posts Musk published in May 2022 after agreeing to acquire Twitter. Shareholders argued that his public comments questioning the prevalence of fake and spam accounts were designed to weaken the company’s market value and improve his bargaining position as he sought to renegotiate the deal or walk away from it altogether. A jury agreed with his argument in March, finding that Musk’s statements had misled investors who suffered losses after Twitter’s share price fell. Lawyers representing the shareholder class have estimated that the verdict, combined with prejudgment interest, could expose Musk to around $2.6 billion in damages. Mark Molumphy, counsel for the investors, welcomed the ruling, describing it as “a very good day."