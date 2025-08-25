/India withholds final clearances for Elon Musk’s Starlink over West Asia war use: Report

India has effectively frozen final regulatory approvals for Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, following serious security concerns regarding the unauthorised use of its satellite terminals during the recent military conflict involving Iran. Security agencies operating under India's Ministry of Home Affairs have reportedly withheld the crucial final clearances required for the SpaceX-owned division to launch commercial operations. The sudden regulatory pause stems from intelligence reports indicating that Starlink terminals were actively deployed during the West Asia crisis, despite the satellite service having no operational license in Iran.

This development has raised alarm bells within New Delhi’s defence and intelligence establishments. Government officials are deeply concerned about India's ability to maintain absolute oversight and sovereign control over a US-based internet operator during times of high-stakes geopolitical tension. The central issue centers on whether Starlink can guarantee compliance with Indian security directives if a foreign government issues conflicting demands during a national security emergency.

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While Starlink secured a preliminary Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license in India roughly a year ago, that milestone only permitted the company to establish ground infrastructure including a primary hub in Mumbai and ten gateways and draft partnership agreements. It did not authorise a commercial launch.

The security impasse has also created a systemic bottleneck for the country's entire satellite broadband sector. The Department of Telecommunications has already finalised a comprehensive satellite-spectrum pricing framework, but the Ministry of Home Affairs' hesitation has reportedly stalled the proposal, preventing it from being sent to the Union Cabinet for final approval. This delay impacts not only Starlink but also its primary domestic competitors. Furthermore, Indian authorities have reportedly extended heightened scrutiny to these domestic players and their partnerships with European satellite providers.