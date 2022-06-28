Multiple Covid infections likely linked with long Covid, WHO official says

According to World Health Organisation(WHO) official, the "more times people get the virus, the more likely they are to be unlucky and end up with long COVID — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious."

David Nabarro, a WHO special envoy for COVID-19 told a television channel that people hit with COVID-19 can be "off their stride for several months" referring to long Covid.

Long Covid occurs when a person shows symptoms of the virus after the disease has subsided with a wide range of ongoing health problems sometimes lasting months, according to the US CDC.

The CDC says post-COVID conditions are mostly found in people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 illness, however, patients with mild illness or no symptoms from COVID-19 have been hit with long Covid.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and become infected may also be at higher risk of developing post-COVID conditions, the US health agency has warned.

The US has classified post-COVID conditions as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The CDC says there is no test to diagnose post-COVID conditions, it can only be diagnosed when a person shows symptoms with health-related problems.

