Confusion over COVID-19 guideline in China; flare-up in city on North Korea border

As China continues to battle the virus, a notice which read the country would "unremittingly grasp the normalisation of epidemic prevention and control in the next five years" raised alarm on social media as netizens in the country began to speculate that COVID-19 restrictions could be in place for the next five years.

China has strictly implemented the "zero-Covid" policy for the past two years despite local flareups and shutdowns as authorities have clampdown on cities with only a few virus cases.

However, authorities removed the “five years” from the notice. The officials however maintained that "joint prevention" and control measures will continue including regular testing.

Meanwhile, China's state-run Global Times reported a spurt in coronavirus cases in Dandong in northeast China's Liaoning province bordering North Korea.

Authorities said seven new local asymptomatic infections were reported on Saturday with the number of COVID-19 since May 24 rising to 264.

However, authorities denied reports of a lockdown in Dandong. However, health officials said the negative nucleic acid testing results would be needed in order to move around freely in Dandong as it battles the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.3.

The city's mayor said Dandong has been hit by "several waves" of the virus in the past two months which has impacted the economic and social development.

