Move over Trump Tower. Think Biden municipal swimming pool now

If you think only US President Donald Trump can have the honour of high-rise towers being named after him around the world, you might be in for a surprise. President-elect Joe Biden has a municipal swimming pool in Delaware named after him.

Biden has been a US senator for nearly four decades and vice-president under Barack Obama. He's hardly unknown. But his humility strikes a chord with many in his hometown.

His son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, is buried at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic church. So are Biden's first wife Neilia and their infant daughter, Naomi, killed in a 1972 car crash.

But there's a self-promotion vibe too, which somehow, if not fully, matches with Trump's.

Take the three most prominent Biden landmarks found in Delaware:

- Joseph R Biden Jr Aquatic Center (the Wilmington swimming pool where he worked as a lifeguard in his youth).

- Joseph R Biden Jr Railroad Station (Wilmington's Amtrak stop, which the soon-to-be 46th president used every day while in the Senate to get back to his family at night).

- And last but not least, the Biden Welcome Centre, a stopoff with toilets and fast food for motorists on the Interstate-95 motorway.

Also, Wilmington -- Biden's hometown -- isn't famous for much. But efforts are underway to revitalise the depressed downtown.

Talking of Trump, he has emblazoned his name in huge capital letters -- often in gold for good measure -- on buildings and swanky properties all the way from Las Vegas to Scotland.

In New York City alone there's Trump Tower, Trump World Tower, Trump Plaza, The Trump Building, Trump Parc, Trump Park Avenue and Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Then there are the Trump books, like "Trump: How to Get Rich," the Trump golf courses, Trump casinos and more.

So enamoured is the Republican with his own name that he has a habit of referring during speeches to "Trump" in the third person, as if standing back to admire himself.

So, in comparison, to say that Biden is grounded in Wilmington is no exaggeration.

But there's surely this vibe -- that reeks of self-promotion. Maybe it comes with being the most important person in the most important country. After all, a president's got to do what he ought to do.

