After the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered a massive setback in Saxony-Anhalt, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday (September 7) considered it the “most severe election defeat” in years or decades. Merz said, "We are all deeply shocked. We did not expect it to turn out this way." He added that the election result will have significant repercussions.



Pointing to the international attention surrounding the outcome, Merz also said appreciation for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) indicates “the level of international attention this result has garnered.” The ruling coalition of Germany, the CDU, has secured just 17 per cent of the vote, compared with almost 44 per cent for the anti-immigration and Russia-friendly AfD.

CDU's most severe election defeat

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Over the inevitable outcome of the election, Merz said, “when nearly 60% of voters … cast their ballots for political parties that fundamentally call into question our country’s democratic institutions … it is an election result we cannot simply move past as if nothing happened.” He conceded that this was “the most severe election defeat the CDU has suffered in years, indeed in decades.”



Sven Schulze, the CDU's defeated candidate for premier in Saxony-Anhalt, admitted that the AfD had earned the right to try forming a governing majority, even though it fell just short of the seats needed to govern on its own. “We are the opposition -– the mandate to govern now lies with the AfD,” Schulze said alongside Merz.



Merz also conceded that his own weak approval ratings, along with criticism that his government had been slow to roll out reforms, had played a part in the CDU's poor showing. “I know that I personally was a constant topic in this election campaign. We know that the reforms were a constant topic in this election campaign,” AFP quoted him as saying. “We must try - I myself included - to reach people more effectively, including in the full range of their emotions,” he added.