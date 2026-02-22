/Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance in running country, new poll shows

A recent survey by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos suggests widespread dissatisfaction with how Donald Trump is managing the country, particularly on key kitchen-table concerns such as rising costs, employment, and America’s role abroad. The poll was carried out using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel shortly before the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier global tariff measures. Roughly two-thirds of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation. Six in ten expressed opposition to his approach to import tariffs, while 62% criticised his management of foreign affairs.

Immigration policy drew disapproval from 58% of those surveyed, and 57% said the broader economy could be handled more effectively. Across these major issues, the president failed to secure majority approval. However, dissatisfaction extends beyond the White House. When participants were asked which political group they trust most to address the nation’s biggest challenges, opinions were nearly evenly divided: 33% chose Trump, 31% preferred Democrats in Congress, and another 31% selected neither option. The findings indicate frustration with both political camps.

Political affiliation played a significant role in shaping responses. Democrats and independents largely rated Trump negatively across nearly every issue. Among Republicans, opinions were mixed. Strong supporters of the Make America Great Again movement tended to back the president’s performance, while Republicans who do not align with MAGA were more skeptical, particularly regarding inflation and foreign policy. Trump’s overall disapproval rating reached about 60%, marking one of the highest levels recorded during his second term and resembling the figures seen at the conclusion of his presidency in 2021.

Economic sentiment remains subdued. Nearly half of Americans believe conditions have deteriorated since Trump returned to office, while only about 30% think the economy has improved. Just 22% reported being financially better off, with most saying their personal situation has either stagnated or worsened. Concerns also surfaced regarding the president’s capability to serve. More than half of the respondents questioned his mental acuity, and around half doubted his physical fitness for office. While most Republicans dismissed these concerns, Democrats and independents expressed strong agreement.

Questions about integrity further cloud the picture. Approximately seven in ten Americans said they do not view Trump as honest or trustworthy. Many respondents felt he prioritizes personal benefit and exceeds his constitutional authority.

On policy specifics, a majority opposed scaling back recommended childhood vaccines and rejected the idea of deploying the US military to impose changes abroad. Many also criticized the administration’s transparency on sensitive matters, including documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.