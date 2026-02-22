A fierce gun battle broke out today between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Passerkut, Kishtwar. The encounter follows intelligence reports indicating the presence of two to three foreign terrorists in the region. Acting on the tip-off, a coordinated search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

The situation escalated when the terrorists opened fire on security personnel, prompting an immediate exchange of gunfire. The operation called Operation Tashi II by the Indian Army is still ongoing as security forces continue to engage with the terrorists.

“𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 | 𝗢𝗣 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜 - 𝗜. Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, alongwith @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, #Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area. Operation continues,” said the Indian Army.

According to sources within the security forces, one terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani national and affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, has been killed in the clash. However, the death has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.