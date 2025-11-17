/Most advanced US aircraft carrier arrives in Caribbean in major buildup near Venezuela

The most advanced aircraft carrier of the United States arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday in a display of military power and major buildup, raising questions about what the influx of troops and weaponry could signal for the Trump administration’s drug enforcement campaign in South America. The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, announced by the US military, marks a major moment in the Trump administration’s counterdrug operation but is being interpreted as a pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Since early September, US strikes have killed at least 80 people in 20 attacks on small boats accused of transporting drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Ford rounds off the largest buildup of US firepower in the region, bringing the total number of troops to around 12,000 on nearly a dozen Navy ships in what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dubbed “Operation Southern Spear.”

The Ford’s carrier strike group, which includes squadrons of fighter jets and guided-missile destroyers, transited the Anegada Passage near the British Virgin Islands on Sunday morning, the Navy said in a statement.

Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, who commands the Ford’s carrier strike group, said it will bolster an already large force of American warships to “protect our nation’s security and prosperity against narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere.”

The Trump administration insists that the buildup of warships is focused on stopping the flow of drugs into the US, but it has released no evidence to support its assertions that those killed in the boats were “narcoterrorists.” Trump has indicated military action would expand beyond strikes by sea, saying the US would “stop the drugs coming in by land.”

The US has long used aircraft carriers to pressure and deter aggression by other nations since their warplanes can strike targets deep inside another country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the United States does not recognize Maduro, who was widely accused of stealing last year’s election, as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Rubio has called Venezuela’s government a “transshipment organization” that openly cooperates with those trafficking drugs.

Maduro, who faces charges of narcoterrorism in the US, has said the US government is “fabricating” a war against him.