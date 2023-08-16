Moscow mayor said 45,000 from the city fighting in Ukraine

About forty-five thousand Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine in combat operation, said Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Mocow on Wednesday (August 16). This has come as a rare estimate of the forces deployed. Both Russia and Ukraine rarely announce specifics about soldiers involved in the conflict or their respective losses.

"Forty-five thousand Muscovites are fighting in the area of the special military operation," Sobyanin was cited as saying by Russia news agency Interfax.

Sobyanin added that soldiers from Moscow represented a "considerable part" of the fighters fighting in Ukraine.

Among them, "at least 5,000 people are professional soldiers," he also said.

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that that since the beginning of August, Russia has enlisted 230,00 additional personnel into the army since the start of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a "partial" military mobilisation of 300,000 men to replenish troops on the battlefield. That announcement was Russia's first such mobilisation since Second World War. This had sent shockwaves through the country as thousands of men were drafted in the army.

Unwilling to announce a second mobilisation drive, Moscow has since opted for a massive PR campaign, hoping to lure Russians with financial incentives.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year the size of Russia's army would be increased to 1.5 million people, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

